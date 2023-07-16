EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

