EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,280 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Livent were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

