Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $197,000 Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

