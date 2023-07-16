Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

