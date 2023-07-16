Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $281,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NEOG opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 568.64 and a beta of 1.05. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Neogen Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
