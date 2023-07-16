Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock valued at $224,588,462. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.61.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.