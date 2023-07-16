EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 8,822 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

USB opened at $35.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

