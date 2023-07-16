EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

