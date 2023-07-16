Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.