Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 7,758 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.