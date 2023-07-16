Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 7,758 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OGE Energy Stock Performance
OGE stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.
OGE Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OGE Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.