Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM opened at $191.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

