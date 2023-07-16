Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $210,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SFM opened at $37.63 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.