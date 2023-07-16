Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 457 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $396.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

