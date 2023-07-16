Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $236,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

