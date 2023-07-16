3,031 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.