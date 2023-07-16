Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,063 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Corning were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.56 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

