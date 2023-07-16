QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.43 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.