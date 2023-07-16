Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

