New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,614 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.