Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

