Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

PPG opened at $149.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

