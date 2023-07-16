New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.43 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

