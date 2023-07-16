Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.