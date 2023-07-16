Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.