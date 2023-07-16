New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,964 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

