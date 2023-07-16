New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

