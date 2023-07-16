New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.87. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock worth $73,628,034. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

