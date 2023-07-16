Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $38,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

