New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

