New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,852 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.27 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

