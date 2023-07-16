BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,544 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

