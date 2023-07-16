New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,607 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Biogen by 26.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.31.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.93 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.