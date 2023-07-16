Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $536.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $541.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

