AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $327,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

