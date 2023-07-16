BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,395 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

