New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $208,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

