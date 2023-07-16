Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

