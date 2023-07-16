BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $99.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

