Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.