BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

