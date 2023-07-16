Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 28,130 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

