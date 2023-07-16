BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
