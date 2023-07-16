Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,444,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $118.56 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.03. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

