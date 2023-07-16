Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 262,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

