Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

