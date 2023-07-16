Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

