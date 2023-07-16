Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $8 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $244.74. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

