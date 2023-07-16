DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $244.74.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

