Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 117 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

