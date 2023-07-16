Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

